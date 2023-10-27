SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Bobcats were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night following their 42-14 loss on the road to Odessa Permian.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 28-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Cats got on the board thanks to a Christian English touchdown pass to Colton Hill. English would connect with Curtis Owens just over two minutes later to cut it to 28-14.

However, after that, it would be Mojo scoring the final 14 points to take the victory 42-14 over Central.

With the loss, the Bobcats playoff streak of 13 years has come to an end. Central finishes the season at home against Frenship.