SAN ANGELO, TX. — On the opening day of the 2022 Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament being held at Central and Lake View high school, the Bobcats and TLCA picked up opening round wins.

Central would knock off Fort Worth Benbrook 73-32 Thursday afternoon, thanks to 10 points from Jaedyn Gipson, Jacoby Yates, and Kollin Allbright to push their record to 6-0 on the season. The Bobcats now face Temple Friday in the Championship bracket at 12:00 p.m. at Central high school.

Over at Lake View high school, the TLCA Eagles would also start the tournament off with a victory Thursday afternoon, defeating Monahans 73-52 moving their record to 3-0. The Eagles now advance to the championship bracket and will play tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at Lake View.