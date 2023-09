SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Bobcats dropped their third straight game Friday night falling on the road to Abilene Wylie 37-27.

The Bobcats fell behind 17-7, before trailing 24-14 at the half to Wylie before pulling within 10 once again late in the ballgame before Abilene claimed the 37-27 victory.

With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 1-4 on the season and are back in action on October 5th when they kick off District 2-6A play by hosting Midland High.