SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Bobcats finished off the 2023 regular season by falling at home Friday night to Frenship 41-34.

The Bobcats wasted no time getting on the board in this one, just three plays in Cats quarterback Christian English would rip off a 54-yard touchdown run to give Central their first lead.

The Tigers would rattle off 21 straight points before Tyree Brawley got into the endzone with a rushing touchdown to make it a 21-13 ballgame before Frenship extended it to 31-13 at the half.

The Cats would pull within seven late in this one but could not find the endzone.

Central finishes the season 1-9 overall, and 0-5 in District 2-6A play.