HIGHLIGHTS: Big Country FCA All-Star games wrap up with football, volleyball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Saturday marked the final day of the Big County Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star festivities.

More than 300 of the area’s best athletes gathered to compete in all-star games across seven different sports.

Abilene hosted the football and volleyball games on Saturday. 18 athletes represented the Concho Valley in the all-star football game where the South topped the North 17-7 at Shotwell Stadium.

Five Concho Valley athletes competed for the South team in the all-star volleyball game at Abilene Wylie High School. Wall Head Coach Robynn Jones was a member of the South’s coaching staff who swept the North in straight sets (25-19, 25-17).

Central’s Maya Moore recorded a game-high 19 assists and five digs while Wall’s Mackensie Wilson tallied four kills.

