SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles took on Schreiner, looking to stay in the win column before getting a little holiday break.

Belles moving the ball fast, Sawyer Lloyd gets it in the corner, and that’ll be a Belles three-pointer.

You can hear the countdown for the half, Madeline Stephens moves from the post to the corner and that three will fall like water.

A fake shot pass by Lloyd to Brighton Adams, over to Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant, and it’ll roll into the Belles net.

Stephens to Aicha Ndir, she’ll go up for the shot and draw the foul.

The Belles hit triple digits in this one, a huge 101-65 victory at home over the Mountaineers.