SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Women’s soccer team defeated Eastern New Mexico 3-0 Saturday afternoon.

Katelin Heise scored her first goal of the year to give Angelo State a 1-0 lead early in the first.

Grace Jordan’s goal granted the Belles a 2-0 lead in the second half. Angelo State maintained momentum as Mariah Griffin put the ball in the back of the net, increasing their lead to 3-0.

The Belles’ overall record improved to 4-6-2 and 3-2-1 in Lone Star Conference play. They are scheduled to host UT Permian Basin on Wednesday, October 11th.