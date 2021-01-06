HIGHLIGHTS: Balmorhea dethrones Richland Springs, claims first state title

SAN ANGELO -- TLCA defeated Clyde 50-43 in a back and forth District 6-3A contest at TLCA Gym on Tuesday.

Jevon Everrit led the Eagles (14-0, 3-0 in district) with 18 points, scoring seven of the team's final 15 points.

TLCA goes on the road to face District 6-3A foe and undefeated Ballinger at 7:45 p.m. Friday.