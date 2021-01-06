HIGHLIGHTS: Balmorhea dethrones Richland Springs, claims first state title

SAN ANGELO — Balmorhea dethroned the defending 1A Division II state champions Richland Springs, 74-38, for the program’s first state title at San Angelo Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bears (12-1) scored 28 unanswered points to take a 44-16 lead into halftime and continued to hold a comfortable lead in the second half.

Senior Alex Abraham was named the Offensive MVP, while senior Sean Orozco earned Defensive MVP.

