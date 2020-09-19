HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger’s defense holds strong in win over Clyde

BALLINGER, Texas — The Ballinger Bearcats continued their hot play with a 21-14 win over Clyde Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats are now 4-0 and will hit the road to take on fellow undefeated Llano on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Wall bounces back, runs through Mason for third win
WALL, Texas — No. 3 Wall bounced back with a dominant 42-7 win over Mason Friday night at Hawk Stadium. The Hawks i…
• Wall ‘not overlooking’ winless Mason
WALL — For the third consecutive season two of Texas high school’s traditional powers meet, both trending in different…
• Bobcats impressive in scrimmage with Abilene Cooper
SAN ANGELO — Central’s offense and defense looked impressive in its scrimmage against Abilene Cooper on Thursday…
• Week 4 preview: Sterling City, Borden County matchup highlight slate of compelling games
No. 2 Borden County vs No. 5 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium By far the most anticipated matchup in the area…
• Lake View finding strengths and weaknesses in non-district
SAN ANGELO — Through three regular-season games, the Lake View football team is learning its strengths and…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Central opens season with split against Wylie, Brownwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats split their season-opening dual against Wylie and Brownwood Tuesday evening a…