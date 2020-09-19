HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger’s defense holds strong in win over Clyde

BALLINGER, Texas — The Ballinger Bearcats continued their hot play with a 21-14 win over Clyde Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats are now 4-0 and will hit the road to take on fellow undefeated Llano on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

