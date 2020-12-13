HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger stays hot, downs Christoval

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it in its 47-37 win over Christoval Saturday afternoon.



The Bearcats improve to 8-0 on the year behind a game-high 15 points from senior guard Ryan Elliott. Junior guard Josh Fava led all Cougars in scoring with 14 points as Christoval falls to 5-2 overall.



Both teams will return to action on Dec. 15. Christoval is set to travel to Eula Junior High to take on Stamford at 6:15 p.m. while Ballinger will travel to Early and play at 7:30 p.m.

