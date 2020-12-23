HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger rolls over Jim Ned in district opener

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger started District 6-3A with a 49-31 win over Jim Ned Tuesday night to improve to 11-0 overall.



The Bearcats (11-0, 1-0) will return to action on Dec. 28 with a home game against Coleman. Tip-off is set for 4:45 p.m.

