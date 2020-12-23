HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger rolls over Jim Ned in district opener

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger started District 6-3A with a 49-31 win over Jim Ned Tuesday night to improve to 11-0 overall.

The Bearcats (11-0, 1-0) will return to action on Dec. 28 with a home game against Coleman. Tip-off is set for 4:45 p.m.

More Stories for you

• TABC: Five Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of B…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stays perfect, handles Grape Creek in district opener
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA opened District 6-3A play with a dominant 96-38 win over Grape Creek Monday night to improve t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA notches first district win, defeats Grape Creek
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA picked up its first win in District 6-3A with a 43-28 win over Grape Creek Monday e…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval outlasts No. 2 Veribest
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval defeated Class 1A’s No. 2 Veribest 31-22 Monday afternoon behind a game-high 13 points b…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Dec. 7 to December 13, 2020.Tune into K…

• KLST Player of the Week: Knittel runs through May, named Offensive MVP
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City senior running back Cross Knittel is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after r…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule