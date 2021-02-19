HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger rallies past Crane, crowned bi-district champs

SAN ANGELO- No. 20 Robert Lee Lady Steers fall in the area round to No. 12 Rankin, 61-51 at Ben Norton Gym at Lake View High School on Friday night. The Lady Steers' season comes to an end after a perfect 10-0 district record in 11-1A.

Mia Galven scored a team-high 14 points for Robert Lee. Jullisa Ureno added 12 and Braylee Hood added 11 for the Lady Steers. Emily Bunger scored a game-high 28 points for the Lady Devils.