WALL — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat Wall 7-3 in District 6-3A matchup on Friday.
The Lady Bearcats led wire-to-wire and used three runs in the top of the sixth to seal their victory.
Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks host TLCA, while Ballinger goes on the road to face Merkel.
HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger leads wire-to-wire, beats Wall in 6-3A matchup
WALL — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat Wall 7-3 in District 6-3A matchup on Friday.