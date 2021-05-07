SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ballinger posted two runs in the first inning, which proved to be enough in its 2-1 bi-district round win over Reagan County Friday evening at Donsky Field.
The Bearcats will face either Early or Breckenridge in the 3A Region I Area Round. Date, location and time is still to be determined.
HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger escapes Reagan County, advances to area round
