HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger defeats Grape Creek in District 6-3A

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ballinger drilled five three-pointers in its 49-21 district win over Grape Creek Friday night.

Senior post Jewel Klaras led the way for the Lady Cats with a game-high 12 points while junior post Emma Toliver added 11 points. Senior guard Taigan Rivers scored a team-high 10 points for Grape Creek.

Both teams will return to action on Dec. 22. Ballinger is set to host Jim Ned at 6:15 p.m. and Grape Creek will travel to TLCA at 6:30 p.m.

