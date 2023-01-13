SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #9 Lady Hawks are 20-3 on the year looking to add another against #18 Merkel.

Hannah Burk looks for the wide open lane, she can’t find it, not to worry, that three will rattle in the net.

Merkel trying to stay in it, neck and neck, watch #5 just slip past the defenders.

Erin Morrison gets the pass, she sees Emma Mcshan under the basket and lets her do the rest.

To put Wall on top, Brylyn Watts looking for someone open finds Renly Weishuhn, and she’ll fight her way to the basket.

The Lady Hawks take this one in a close battle 39-36 over Merkel.