SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #7 ranked Wall Hawks hosted the Merkel Badgers out on the diamond in a district match-up.

The Hawks got things started early on, Gunnar Dillard hit a fly ball to the middle backfield, and with runners on second and third, Kellan Oliver would make the mad dash home from third, putting the Hawks on the board first.

Augden Hallmark kept things going for Wall, hitting a copy-and-paste play to Dillard’s, and Matthew Steen would make it in, home safe for the Hawks.

Later on, Steen would get the chance to get up to bat, keeping things going, but a wild pitch from the Merkel mound would bring in Hagyn Barbee.

Luke Kemp was solid on the mound for the Hawks, keeping the Badgers to only one run in this one.

The Hawks get the 5-1 win over Merkel and move to 12-0 in district play, with a 23-4-1 overall record. Wall will look towards their next match-up against Jim Ned on April 27, who is tied with them in that first-place position.