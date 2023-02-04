SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #4 Irion County Hornets hosted the #8 Garden City Bearkats at home in a district 11-1A match-up. A classic battle of #1 and #2 in district play.

Jordan Harrison has the ball, at the top of the key, he’ll motion, but keep it for himself and sink that three-pointer in for the Hornets.

Trevin Coffell is on the move, over to Bo Morrow with the shot, it’ll bounce off the rim but Coffell is there with the rebound and put back for the Hornets.

Morrow with the pass over to Coffell, swinging it over to Tyler Henderson. He’s wide-open with the three-point shot, that’ll fall like water.

Irion County takes this one, holding that first-place spot 57-45 over Garden City.