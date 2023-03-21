SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #12 ranked Wall Hawks traveled to Grape Creek for a District 3-6A match-up out on the diamond.

The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and continued into the second.

Kirkland Pritz would get an RBI double to run in Caleb Braden from second base.

The RBIs were flowing in for the Hawks, Luke Kemp hit a ball to the back left wall, doubling and bringing in Carter Aldridge for the RBI double.

In back-to-back plays, Gunnar Dillard gets the RBI double and hits one to the same place as Kemp in the previous play, running in Kemp.

#12 Wall gets the 25-0 victory over the Grape Creek Eagles. Both teams will be back in action on Friday over in Wall for another district match-up.