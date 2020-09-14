Highlighted moments from week three of high school football

SAN ANGELO, Texas–Week three of high school football featured first time showdowns between teams, the end of long losing streaks, and teams hoping to remain undefeated.

Check out highlighted moments from the third week of high school football in the Concho Valley. For a list of every final score from week three, click here.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley handles Loraine in straight sets

WATER VALLEY, Texas– Water Valley hosted Loraine on Saturday and won in straight sets (25-5, 25-11, 25-15). The Lady…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall sweeps former district foe Sonora

WALL, Texas– Former district foes, Wall and Sonora, battled in a non-district showdown on Saturday. The Lady Hawks…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View protects home court against Cornerstone Christian

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated San Angelo Cornerstone Christian in four sets (27-25, 23-25, 2…

• Inside the Game Week 3: Ballinger, Sterling City stay unbeaten; Christoval beats Sonora in comeback

Week 3 of the Texas High School Football season featured team looking to stay perfect, first time matchups, and…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Sweetwater 58, Lake View 12 San Antonio Cornerstone 24, No. 4 Wall 6 Grape Creek 42, TLCA 12 Ballinger 34, Colorado…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger impresses on homecoming; improves to 3-0

BALLINGER — Ballinger improved to 3-0 after a 34-2 victory over Colorado City in a non-district matchup at Bearcat…