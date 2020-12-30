HIGHLIGHTS: No.17 Sterling City opens season with win over Ozona

STERLING CITY, Texas — No. 17 Sterling City played basketball for the first time in nine months Tuesday evening.

And the Eagles didn’t miss a beat.

Coming off its first 20-win season since 2007, Sterling City started the new campaign with a 53-24 victory over Ozona.

Senior guard Cross Knittel scored a game-high 18 points for the eagles while junior guard Hudson Cox added nine points. Junior guard Adam Hopper and senior forward Emmanuel Venegas each scored a team-high six points for Ozona.

Sterling City (1-0) will travel to Garden City on Dec. 31. Tip-off is TBA. Ozona (4-8) is set to host Iraan on Thursday at 2 p.m.

