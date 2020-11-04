High School Volleyball Playoffs: Area Round

DISTRICT 3-3A DIV. Ix-Jim Ned 4-0x-Wall 3-1x-Clyde 3-1x-Early 2-2Breckenridge 0-4TLCA 0-4x-clinched playoff spot

District Title: Jim Ned has clinched at least a share of the district title, and is the outright district champions and the one seed with a win this week. Clyde is Co-Champs with Jim Ned and is the one seed if the Bulldogs win and Wall loses. There would be a three-way tie between Jim Ned, Wall, and Clyde, if the Hawks win and the Indians lose the Bulldogs. Seeding would then be based on points.

2nd Place: Wall clinches second place if it wins and Clyde loses. There is a three-way tie for second place if Wall loses to Early and Clyde loses. Points would then determine seeding.

3rd Place: Clyde finishes in third place if it loses to Jim Ned and Wall wins.

4th Place. Early is the fourth seed if it loses to Wall.

DISTRICT 2-3A DIV. I x-Ballinger 4-0x-Bangs 3-1x-Sonora 3-1x-Brady 2-2Ingram Moore 0-4Grape Creek 0-4

District Title: Ballinger has clinched at least a share of the district title, and is the outright district champion and the one seed if they win this week. Sonora is Co-Champs with Ballinger and the one seed if the Broncos win and Bangs loses. There is a three-way tie between Ballinger, Bangs, and Sonora, if the Broncos win and Bangs wins. Points would then determine seeding.

2nd Place: Bangs is the second seed if it wins and Sonora loses. There is a three-way tie for second if Bangs loses to Brady and Sonora loses. Points would then determine seeding.

3rd Place: Sonora is the third seed if it loses and Bangs wins.

4th Place: Brady is the fourth seed if it loses to Bangs.

DISTRICT 14-2A DIV. Iy-Mason 4-0 x-Ozona 3-1x-Johnson City 3-1Harper 1-3Brackettville 1-3Center Point 0-4y- clinched one seed

District Title: Mason has clinched at least a share of the district title and the one seed, and is outright champs with a win this week. Ozona is Co-Champs with Mason if the Lions win and the Punchers lose. Johnson City is Co-Champs with Mason if the Eagles win and the Punchers lose.

2nd Place: Ozona is the second seed if it wins and Mason wins. Johnson City is second place if it wins and Mason wins.