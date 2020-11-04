High School Volleyball Playoffs: Area Round

Class 3A
Holliday 3, Wall 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19)
Nocona 3, Sonora 1 (25-18, 10-25, 21-25, 20-25)
Class 2A
Albany 3, Miles 2 (10-25, 25-10, 10-25, 25-17, 3-15)
No. 3 Freer 3, Junction 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)
Class 1A
Sterling City 3, Klondike 2 (25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-6)
No. 2 Veribest 3, Paducah 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-23)
Water Valley 3, No. 6 Strawn 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 9 Benjamin 3, Bronte 1 (25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-22)
Regional Quarterfinal matchups:
No. 2 Veribest vs. No. 9 Benjamin (TBD)
Water Valley vs. Northside (TBD)
Sterling City vs. Miami/Fort Davis (TBD)
