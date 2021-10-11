High school football state rankings: Water Valley falls one spot

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 8 high school football state rankings.
Sterling City remained the highest ranked team in the area at the No. 2 spot in 1A Division I after its 50-0 mercy-rule victory over Bronte. Water Valley fell one spot to No. 5, despite its 78-32 victory over Irion County.
Mason stayed idle at No. 8 in 2A Division I following its 54-0 throttling of Center Point. In 2A Division II, Eldorado also stay pat at No. 8 after its 64-14 win over Miles.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav
