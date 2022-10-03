SAN ANGELO, TX — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, an official rankings partner of the AP, has released its week seven high school football state rankings.

The Wall Hawks, who debuted in the top ten of the rankings last week, stayed put at #10 in Class 3A Division II. The Hawks host Grape Creek Friday night in their District 2-3A Division II opener.

Irion County, who defeated Leakey 61-6, also remained in the same spot they were in last week, at #8 in Class 1A Division I. The Hornets are idle this week.