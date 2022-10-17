SAN ANGELO, TX — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, an official rankings partner of the AP, has released its week nine high school football state rankings.

For the fourth week in a row, both Wall and Irion County remain in the same spots respectfully.

Wall stays put at number ten in Class 3A Division II. The Hawks have won five straight and are off to a 2-0 start in District 2-3A Division II play. Wall travels to TLCA this Friday.

Irion County also stays at number eight in Class 1A Division I. The Hornets are the final team in the Concho Valley that is still undefeated to this point. 6-0 Irion County travels to 7-1 Robert Lee this Friday.