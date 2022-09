SAN ANGELO, TX — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, an official rankings partner of the AP, has released its week six high school football state rankings.

The Wall Hawks debut in the top ten of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings this week, sitting at #10 in Class 3A Division II. The Hawks host Mason Friday night.

Irion County, who was idle last week, drops a spot to #8 in Class 1A Division I. The Hornets are back in action Friday at home against Leakey.

