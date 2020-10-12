High school football state rankings: Wall, Christoval, Sterling City remain in Top 10

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 8.



Wall fell one spot in 3A Division I to No. 9 despite its 72-0 victory over TLCA, while district 3-3A opponent Jim Ned remained at No. 10, following a 46-14 win over Early. The Hawks and Indians face off on Friday in Tuscola.



Christoval was idle at No. 8 overall in 2A Division II after its 32-20 District 14-2A Div. II win over Rocksprings, while Sterling City stayed pat at No. 2 in 1A Division I for a fourth consecutive week, cruising to a 62-0 mercy-rule win over District 8-1A opponent Bronte.



For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav

