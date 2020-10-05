High school football state rankings: Wall, Christoval move up; Sterling City idle

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 7.
Wall jumped one spot in 3A Division I to No. 8 on its bye week, while district 3-3A opponent Jim Ned made its first appearance inside the Top 10 at No. 10, following a 24-21 victory over former No. 5 Hallettsville.
Christoval moved up one spot to No. 8 overall in 2A Division II following its bye week, while Sterling City stayed pat at No. 2 in 1A Division I for a third consecutive week after its 48-0 win over Eden.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/10/05/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-7-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=article_preview_img
