High school football state rankings: Sterling City, Water Valley jump one spot; Mason, Eldorado idle

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The City of San Angelo is considering the implementation of a sidewalk ordinance as part of the San Angelo Comprehensive Plan, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday.

According to the Sidewalk Ordinance Amendments, the purpose of these sidewalk standards is to promote the health, safety, and welfare of residents, property owners, and visitors to the City of San Angelo and toimplement the vision and strategies of the San Angelo Comprehensive Plan.