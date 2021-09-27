High school football state rankings: Sterling City, Water Valley jump one spot; Mason, Eldorado idle

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 6 high school football state rankings.

Sterling City jumped one spot to No. 2 overall in 1A Division I after its 58-8 win over Happy, while Water Valley moved to No. 4 after its 62-22 win over Borden County.

Mason remained at No. 8 in 2A Division I following its 42-0 victory over rival Junction. Meanwhile Eldorado also was idle, staying at No. 8 in 2A Division II after a 48-26 win against Sonora.

