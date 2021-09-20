High school football state rankings: Sterling City, Water Valley in Top 5; Eldorado jumps, Mason falls

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 5 high school football state rankings.

Two Concho Valley teams were in the Top 5 in 1A Division I. Sterling City remained at No. 3 after its dominating win over Borden County, Water Valley jumped to No. 5 overall after a big win over No. 9 Westbrook.

Eldorado continued to climb in the 2A Division II rankings, jumping two spots from 10th to 8th after its dominant win over Wink.

Meanwhile, Mason dropped two spots to No. 8 after its loss to rival Wall 20-14.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav

