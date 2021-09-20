High school football state rankings: Sterling City, Water Valley in Top 5; Eldorado jumps, Mason falls

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved 44 of 254 Texas counties for all categories of federal Public Assistance in connection with the White House's major disaster declaration for the February Winter Storm, according to a release from the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Monday.

“We appreciate the federal government’s recognition that Texans were affected by the winter storm and are grateful for the disaster assistance that has been approved thus far, but we believe the data shows Texas meets the federal thresholds for additional assistance,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd stated. “We look forward to working with FEMA to ensure all Texas counties impacted by the storm receive the federal support they need.”