High school football state rankings: Sterling City, Water Valley in Top 5; Eldorado jumps, Mason falls

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 5 high school football state rankings.
Two Concho Valley teams were in the Top 5 in 1A Division I. Sterling City remained at No. 3 after its dominating win over Borden County, Water Valley jumped to No. 5 overall after a big win over No. 9 Westbrook.
Eldorado continued to climb in the 2A Division II rankings, jumping two spots from 10th to 8th after its dominant win over Wink.
Meanwhile, Mason dropped two spots to No. 8 after its loss to rival Wall 20-14.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav
