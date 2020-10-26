High school football state rankings: Sterling City takes top spot, Water Valley makes debut

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 10.
Sterling City jumped to No. 1 overall in 1A Division I, following a 38-28 victory over former No. 1 and District 8-1A foe Westbrook. The Eagles (8-0, 2-0 in district) have been ranked inside the Top 10 all season.
Water Valley made its debut in the Top 10 in 1A Div. I, coming in at the No. 10 overall spot. The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) are picked up a 52-6 mercy-rule win over 14-1A opponent Eden, for their fourth straight win.
Christoval remained at No. 8 overall in 2A Division II after its 43-20 victory over 14-2A rival Eldorado. The Cougars (7-1, 3-0) have been ranked for five straight weeks.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=nav
