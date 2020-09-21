High school football state rankings: Sterling City moves up; Wall idle

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 5.

Sterling City jumped three spots to No. 2 in 1A Division I after its thrilling 62-58 win over No. 3 Borden County.

Wall remained idle at No. 3 in 3A Division I following its 42-7 win over rival Mason.

Meanwhile, Blackwell dropped outside of the Top 10 despite a 64-16 victory against Moran.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/09/21/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-5-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=article_preview_title