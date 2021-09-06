Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 3 high school football state rankings.
Sterling City dropped two spots in 1A Division I to No. 3 overall following its loss to new No. 1 May. The Eagles are set to face O’Donnell this week.
Eldorado remained at No. 10 overall in 2A Division II despite not playing in week 2. The Eagles were supposed to face Winters but the contest was canceled due to COVID related issues.
Mason remained at No. 6 in 2A Division I for a third straight week. The Punchers dominated Comfort 39-6 and now have outscored opponents 73 to 19 so far this season.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2021/09/06/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-3-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article
High school football state rankings: Sterling City falls to No. 3
