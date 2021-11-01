Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 11 high school football state rankings.
Water Valley was the highest-ranked team in the area coming in the No. 4 spot in 1A Division I for a second consecutive week. The Wildcats were on a bye after clinching at least a share of their second straight district championship.
Sterling City remained at No. 7 in 1A Division I. The Eagles were on a bye also in week 10.
Mason came in at No. 8 in 2A Division I for a sixth straight week after its dominant 51-0 victory over Brackettville. The Punchers also secured at least a share of their 11th consecutive district title.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav
High school football state rankings: Mason, Water Valley, Sterling City stay put
