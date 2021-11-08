Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its final regular-season high school football state rankings.
Water Valley finished as the highest-ranked team in the area remaining at No. 4 in 1A Division I for a third straight week. The Wildcats were ranked for nine weeks in the Top 10 and won their second straight outright district title.
Sterling City came in at the No. 7 spot in 1A Division I for a third consecutive week. The Eagles finished the regular season ranked inside the Top 10 for every weekly poll and secured their 12th straight playoff appearance.
Mason finished the regular season at No. 8 in 2A Division I for a seventh straight week. The Punchers were ranked inside the Top 10 for every week during the regular season and claimed their 11th straight district title.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav
High school football state rankings: Mason, Water Valley, Sterling City finish in Top 10
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its final regular-season high school football state rankings.