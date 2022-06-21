SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has begun releasing its preseason high school football state rankings.

Irion County has been picked as the #10 team in the state in Class 1A Division I per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings that were released on Tuesday.

The Hornets, who finished the 2021 campaign at 8-3 are bringing back ten starters from last year’s team, and some players on their junior varsity squad that went a perfect 9-0 last season.

Irion County kicks off their 2022 season at home on August 26th against Buena Vista.