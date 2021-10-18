High school football state rankings: Four area teams in Top 10

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 9 high school football state rankings.

Sterling City was still the highest-ranked team in the area. The Eagles came in at the No. 2 spot for a fourth straight week in class 1A Division I.

Water Valley was idle in the classification staying at No. 5 for a second consecutive week.

In 2A Division II, Eldorado remained ranked at No. 8 for a fourth straight week, while Mason also stayed put at No. 8 in 2A Division I.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav



