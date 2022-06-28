SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has begun releasing its preseason high school football state rankings.

Eldorado has been picked as the #18 team in the state in Class 2A Division II per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.

Last season, the Eagles had one of the best seasons in program history, making it to the regional round of the playoffs for the first time since 1973, and collected ten wins.

This season, the Eagles will welcome in Chad Tutle as new head coach. Eldorado kicks off their season August 26th at Christoval.