Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 2 high school football state rankings.
Eldorado broke into the Top 10 in 2A Division II coming in at No. 10 overall. The Eagles (1-0) took down San Saba 42-20 in the first week of the regular season.
Mason remained at No. 6 in 2A Division I. The Punchers (1-0) handled Comanche 34-13 in their season opener.
Sterling City held onto the No. 1 spot in 1A Division I following its 56-42 victory over rival Garden City. The Eagles (1-0) are preparing for a state championship game against No. 2 May this week.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2021/08/30/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-1-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=related_title
High school football state rankings: Eldorado breaks into Top 10
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 2 high school football state rankings.