Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 11.
Christoval remained at No. 8 overall in 2A Division II after its dominant 55-6 victory over Junction. The Cougars (8-1, 4-0 in district) have been ranked for six straight weeks.
Sterling City was the No. 1 overall in 1A Division I for the second straight week. The Eagles (9-0, 3-0) mercy-ruled district opponent Highland 68-22 on Saturday.
Water Valley stayed at No. 10 in 1A Div. I for consecutive weeks. The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) were on a bye last week.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/11/02/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-11-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article
High school football state rankings: Christoval, Sterling City, Water Valley stay put
