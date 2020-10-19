High school football state rankings: Christoval, Sterling City idle; Wall falls out of Top 10

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 9.



Wall dropped out of the Top 10 in 3A Division I after its 28-8 loss to No. 7 Jim Ned. The Hawks (3-3, 1-1 in district) were No. 9 entering last week and had been ranked all season.



Christoval remained at No. 8 overall in 2A Division II after its 66-0 blowout victory over District 14-2A Div. II opponent Menard. The Cougars (6-1, 2-0) have been ranked for four straight weeks and gearing up to take on rival Eldorado on the road.



Sterling City stayed at No. 2 overall in 1A Division I for a fifth consecutive week, following a postponement of its District 8-1A Div. I matchup against Highland. The Eagles (7-0, 1-0) are set to take on No. 1 ranked and district opponent Westbrook on Friday.



For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/10/19/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-9-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article