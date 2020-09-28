High school football state rankings: Christoval breaks into Top 10; Wall slides

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 6.
Christoval made its first appearance inside the Top 10 in 2A Division II following a 49-19 victory over Goldthwaite. The Cougars (4-1) were slated No. 9 overall.
Wall (3-2) fell six spots in 3A Division I to No. 9 following its road loss to Midland Christian 41-6.
Meanwhile, Sterling City (5-0) remained in the No. 2 spot in 1A Division I following its 50-42 win over No. 10 Happy
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=nav
