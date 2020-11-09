High school football state rankings: Ballinger breaks into Top 10; Christoval jumps one spot

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its final high school football state rankings for 4A-1A ahead of the playoffs.
Ballinger broke into the Top 10 in 3A Division II coming in at No. 10 overall. The Bearcats (10-1, 5-0 in district) blew out Sonora 42-0 in their regular-season finale en route to an outright right district title.
Christoval jumped one spot to No. 7 overall in 2A Division II. The Cougars (9-1, 5-0) dominated rival Miles 56-6 to claim their first outright district title since moving to an 11-man program.
Sterling City remained at No. 1 in 1A Division I for the third straight week. The Eagles (10-0, 5-0) mercy-ruled Robert Lee 76-0 for their first undefeated regular season since 1973.
Water Valley was idle at No. 10 in 1A Div. for the third consecutive week. The Wildcats (5-2, 4-0) cruised past Paint Rock 60-0 for the outright District 14-1A title.
For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=nav
