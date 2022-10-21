SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29
Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7
Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0
Wall defeated TLCA 55-0
Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26
Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6
Reagan County defeated Ozona 39-7
Forsan defeated Christoval 14-6
Mason defeated Junction 60-0
Eldorado defeated Iraan 42-0
Sterling City defeated Water Valley 42-14
Miles defeated TLCA Abilene 81-0
6-man
Menard defeated Veribest 54-8
Irion County defeated Robert Lee 58-0
Bronte defeated Trent 64-7
Loraine defeated Blackwell 28-8
Rising Star defeated Paint Rock 50-0