SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Thursday (10/19)
Big Spring defeated Lake View 63-43
Friday 10/20
Midland Legacy defeated Central 66-24
Wall defeated TLCA San Angelo 69-12
Brady defeated Ballinger 34-27
Early defeated Grape Creek 54-0
Mason defeated Junction 53-13
Sonora defeated Anthony 60-26
Forsan defeated Christoval 34-7
Ozona defeated Reagan County 40-31
Eldorado defeated Sterling City 24-0
Water Valley defeated Iraan 28-13
Miles defeated TLCA Abilene 56-6
6-man
Irion County defeated Robert Lee 56-36
Veribest defeated Menard 58-8
Bronte defeated Trent 54-6
Loraine defeated Blackwell 71-52
Rising Star defeated Paint Rock 54-6