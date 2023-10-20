SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man
Thursday (10/19)
Big Spring defeated Lake View 63-43

Friday 10/20
Midland Legacy defeated Central 66-24
Wall defeated TLCA San Angelo 69-12
Brady defeated Ballinger 34-27 
Early defeated Grape Creek 54-0 
Mason defeated Junction 53-13
Sonora defeated Anthony 60-26 
Forsan defeated Christoval 34-7 
Ozona defeated Reagan County 40-31  
Eldorado defeated Sterling City 24-0 
Water Valley defeated Iraan 28-13 
Miles defeated TLCA Abilene 56-6

6-man
Irion County defeated Robert Lee 56-36 
Veribest defeated Menard 58-8
Bronte defeated Trent 54-6 
Loraine defeated Blackwell 71-52
Rising Star defeated Paint Rock 54-6