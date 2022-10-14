SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday:

Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13

Friday:

Central defeated Odessa High 57-34

Early defeated Brady 41-27

Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0

TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0

Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2

Reagan County defeated Sonora 24-21

Mason defeated Johnson City 29-17

Junction defeated Harper 22-20

McCamey defeated Water Valley 54-0

Sterling City defeated TLCA Midland via forfeit 

Miles defeated Hamlin 28-0

Irion County defeated Eden 78-0

Robert Lee defeated Veribest 54-8