SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday:
Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13
Friday:
Central defeated Odessa High 57-34
Early defeated Brady 41-27
Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0
TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0
Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2
Reagan County defeated Sonora 24-21
Mason defeated Johnson City 29-17
Junction defeated Harper 22-20
McCamey defeated Water Valley 54-0
Sterling City defeated TLCA Midland via forfeit
Miles defeated Hamlin 28-0
Irion County defeated Eden 78-0
Robert Lee defeated Veribest 54-8