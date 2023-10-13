SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Odessa High defeated Central 71-70 in OT
Brownwood defeated Lake View 66-0
Wall defeated Ballinger 61-6
Early defeated Brady 69-8
TLCA San Angelo defeated Grape Creek 35-12
Sonora defeated Reagan County 57-12
Ozona defeated Christoval 40-18
Mason defeated Johnson City 28-27
Junction defeated Harper 40-21
McCamey defeated Eldorado 41-34 in OT
Sterling City defeated Iraan 28-25
Wink defeated Water Valley 37-0
Miles defeated Hamlin 63-8
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Veribest 80-54
Irion County defeated Eden 82-32