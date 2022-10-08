SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Central defeated Midland High 28-25
Andrews defeated Lake View 33-0
Brady defeated TLCA 49-6
Wall defeated Grape Creek 68-0
Christoval defeated Anthony 37-6
Sonora defeated Ozona 38-6
Stockdale defeated Junction 56-6
Iraan defeated Water Valley 10-8
Wink defeated Eldorado 49-7
Albany defeated Miles 49-18
6-man
Menard defeated Robert Lee 64-38
Veribest defeated Eden 41-21
Blackwell defeated Paint Rock 48-0
Oglesby defeated Bronte 66-20