SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man

Central defeated Midland High 28-25

Andrews defeated Lake View 33-0

Brady defeated TLCA 49-6

Wall defeated Grape Creek 68-0

Christoval defeated Anthony 37-6

Sonora defeated Ozona 38-6

Stockdale defeated Junction 56-6

Iraan defeated Water Valley 10-8

Wink defeated Eldorado 49-7

Albany defeated Miles 49-18

6-man

Menard defeated Robert Lee 64-38

Veribest defeated Eden 41-21

Blackwell defeated Paint Rock 48-0

Oglesby defeated Bronte 66-20