SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Midland High defeated Central 45-27
Blackwell defeated Paint Rock 38-24
Friday
Andrews defeated Lake View 63-7
Wall defeated Grape Creek 67-0
Brady defeated TLCA San Angelo 38-18
Anthony defeated Christoval 15-0
Sonora defeated Ozona 49-38
Junction defeated Stockdale 43-41 in 2OT
Sterling City defeated McCamey 54-20
Eldorado defeated Water Valley 14-12
Albany defeated Miles 41-0
6-man
Irion County defeated Grandfalls-Royalty 70-0
Robert Lee vs Menard PPD to Saturday (Robert Lee leads 16-8 at halftime)
Veribest defeated Eden 58-12
Oglesby defeated Bronte 58-8