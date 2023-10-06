SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday

Midland High defeated Central 45-27

Blackwell defeated Paint Rock 38-24

Friday

Andrews defeated Lake View 63-7

Wall defeated Grape Creek 67-0

Brady defeated TLCA San Angelo 38-18

Anthony defeated Christoval 15-0

Sonora defeated Ozona 49-38

Junction defeated Stockdale 43-41 in 2OT

Sterling City defeated McCamey 54-20

Eldorado defeated Water Valley 14-12

Albany defeated Miles 41-0

6-man

Irion County defeated Grandfalls-Royalty 70-0

Robert Lee vs Menard PPD to Saturday (Robert Lee leads 16-8 at halftime)

Veribest defeated Eden 58-12

Oglesby defeated Bronte 58-8