SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Menard defeated Nueces Canyon 59-14
Friday
11-man
Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 52-6
Mason defeated Wall 14-7
Sterling City defeated Water Valley 41-14
Wink defeated Eldorado 49-14
Roscoe defeated Junction 20-14
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Bronte 51-6
Irion County defeated Leakey 60-22
Lometa defeated Eden 42-36
Veribest defeated Paint Rock 53-22
Saturday
Panther Creek vs Blackwell 7:30